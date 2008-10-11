Bloomberg To Use Lots Of Cash--Not Just Ego--In His Re-Election Bid

We thought Mayor Bloomberg would run his third term campaign on pure ego and hubris–really, he’s the only one that can handle the city as Wall Street melts? Apparently we were wrong.

Even though Mayor Bloomberg is loved by 70% of New Yorkers, nearly 100% of New York’s newspapers, and a majority of its rich people, he still plans to spend big in his bid for a third term. The New York Times reports that the mayor will use $80-100 million of his own money to finance his re-election campaign.

NYT: Even as Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg and his advisers await a City Council vote on a measure that would allow him to seek a third term, they are mapping out an aggressive re-election strategy that involves spending $80 million or more, according to people involved in the discussions.

At least $20 million of that money would be used to pound away at the man the advisers believe will be his most likely opponent, Representative Anthony D. Weiner, a Democrat who represents Brooklyn and Queens, the people involved in the talks said.

