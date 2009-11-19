Bloomberg To Cut 100 BusinessWeek Staffers

…Bloomberg plans to cut BusinessWeek’s staff by 100 or more positions, or roughly 25% of the total, as the financial-information firm cements this week its initial plans for the magazine, according to people familiar with the matter.



…Some of these people said another reshuffling is likely to occur this spring, when Bloomberg expects to relaunch the magazine and move BusinessWeek into Bloomberg’s headquarters. Some BusinessWeek employees will be asked to work for Bloomberg’s news service, according to people familiar with the matter.

