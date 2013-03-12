Bloomberg Vows To Fight Back Against The Decision To Block His Soda Ban

Photo: Getty

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s office has vowed to appeal a judge’s decision to block the soda ban.Bloomberg’s new sugary drink regulations are “fraught with arbitrary and capricious consequences,” New York Supreme Court Judge Milton Tingling wrote.



The new regulations were supposed to hit on Tuesday.

@NYCMayorsOffice, its official Twitter account, has been tweeting out statements since the judge dropped the bombshell decision:

We plan to appeal the sugary drinks decision as soon as possible, and we are confident the measure will ultimately be upheld. — NYC Mayor’s Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) March 11, 2013

We believe @nychealthy has the legal authority and responsibility to tackle causes of the obesity epidemic, which kills 5,000 NYers a year. — NYC Mayor’s Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) March 11, 2013

