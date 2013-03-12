Bloomberg Vows To Fight Back Against The Decision To Block His Soda Ban

Kim Bhasin
Michael Bloomberg

Photo: Getty

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s office has vowed to appeal a judge’s decision to block the soda ban.Bloomberg’s new sugary drink regulations are “fraught with arbitrary and capricious consequences,” New York Supreme Court Judge Milton Tingling wrote.

The new regulations were supposed to hit on Tuesday.

@NYCMayorsOffice, its official Twitter account, has been tweeting out statements since the judge dropped the bombshell decision:

