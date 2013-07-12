Elon Musk Says Tesla Is Pumping Out Cars Faster Than It Expected

Bloomberg’s Alan Ohnsman reports Elon Musk has stated Tesla’s production rate is ahead of schedule.



In an interview outside the company’s Fremont, Calif. plant, Ohnsman writes, Musk said:

We’re above 400 a week at the current manpower, and not trivially above it,” adding that in late 2014, the pace is “going to 800 a week. I’m very confident we’ll get there.”

Tesla’s stock is up 2% today.

