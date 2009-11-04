Bloomberg Bounces Back!

After taking a licking in the first half of the year, Bloomberg’s terminal sales are back.

Since June, the financial data company has seen sales rising. For October, terminal sales (minus cancellations) were up 1,300 units, and in November, net sales are already up by 64.

This time last year, net terminal sales were negative 1,100. This time last year, though, we’re weren’t sure if we’d have an economy when the financial crisis was done.

