Here's what traders did when the most important machine on Wall Street went down

Bloomberg LP experienced a “significant” unexplained outageof its Bloomberg Terminals on Friday.
The outage happened early this morning, so it mostly impacted folks in Europe.
A Bloomberg Terminal is a really high speed computer created for financial professionals so they can message other users, obtain real-time market data, news, and stock quotes among many other functions.
They’re pretty much ubiquitous on Wall Street, and a subscription for one costs about $US20,000 per year. Wall Street banks and hedge funds pay Bloomberg LP millions of dollars a year to buy terminal accounts for their employees.
So what did Bloomberg terminals users do when their most crucial tool went down? They had some fun, of course!.
Here’s a round up of some of our favourite Tweets:
Even the best networks do go down..!! #bloombergdown pic.twitter.com/YQ5rzL2iS3
— vByron (@vByronM) April 17, 2015
Even my Bloomberg mini football is down…#bloombergdown pic.twitter.com/wE8bMjUNtP
— Golden Sacks (@GoldenSacks) April 17, 2015
Spotted in Finsbury Square #bloombergdown pic.twitter.com/yQNQaWAWot
— World First (@World_First) April 17, 2015
Oxygen! I need oxygen! #bloombergdown pic.twitter.com/mIYOA7xMAl
— Ian Shepherdson (@IanShepherdson) April 17, 2015
Going for a long lunch, see you on Monday. #bloombergdown
— Ron Pupkin (@RonPupkin) April 17, 2015
This means “early lunch” too.
#bloombergdown betyder tidlig frokost i @saxobank – men #saxotrader kører stadig og alle kunder kan handle pic.twitter.com/QHXMTkk2Jk
— Cathrine Kier (@CathKier) April 17, 2015
#bloombergdown lets go for a #Brunch, C u on Monday .
— walid sassia (@walidsassia) April 17, 2015
LIVE WEBCAM: Reuters officehttps://t.co/ozRTT8v7Ml#BloombergDown
— Yoda (@JediEconomist) April 17, 2015
That #bloombergdown hashtag inspired a lot of people. Some traders/advisors could work as comedians during their spare time.
— Pablo J. Gutierrez (@PabloJGF) April 17, 2015
Hope my friends @thomsonreuters are speaking with clients about op risk of relying on one supplier. Is #eikonup trending? #bloombergdown
— Neil Morrison (@BillNeillie) April 17, 2015
Traders flock to all the pubs in the square mile… Well at least it’s Friday #bloombergdown
— Sam Lush (@samlush) April 17, 2015
Time for a power nap #bloombergdown
— Brandon and Lloyd (@BrandonandLloyd) April 17, 2015
Millions of traders are looking out the window for the first time in years. #BloombergDown
— Lou Whiteman (@louwhiteman) April 17, 2015
What time does the pub open? #Bloombergdown
— Alex Harris (@AlexDHarris) April 17, 2015
