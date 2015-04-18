Here's what traders did when the most important machine on Wall Street went down

Julia La Roche
Bloomberg screenTwitter.com/VByronM

Bloomberg LP experienced a “significant” unexplained outageof its Bloomberg Terminals on Friday.

The outage happened early this morning, so it mostly impacted folks in Europe. 

A Bloomberg Terminal is a really high speed computer created for financial professionals so they can message other users, obtain real-time market data, news, and stock quotes among many other functions.

They’re pretty much ubiquitous on Wall Street, and a subscription for one costs about $US20,000 per year. Wall Street banks and hedge funds pay Bloomberg LP millions of dollars a year to buy terminal accounts for their employees.

So what did Bloomberg terminals users do when their most crucial tool went down? They had some fun, of course!. 

Here’s a round up of some of our favourite Tweets: 

This means “early lunch” too.

 

 

 

 

 

