Here's what traders did when the most important machine on Wall Street went down

Bloomberg LP experienced a “significant” unexplained outageof its Bloomberg Terminals on Friday.

The outage happened early this morning, so it mostly impacted folks in Europe.

A Bloomberg Terminal is a really high speed computer created for financial professionals so they can message other users, obtain real-time market data, news, and stock quotes among many other functions.

They’re pretty much ubiquitous on Wall Street, and a subscription for one costs about $US20,000 per year. Wall Street banks and hedge funds pay Bloomberg LP millions of dollars a year to buy terminal accounts for their employees.

So what did Bloomberg terminals users do when their most crucial tool went down? They had some fun, of course!.

Here’s a round up of some of our favourite Tweets:

Even my Bloomberg mini football is down…#bloombergdown pic.twitter.com/wE8bMjUNtP

— Golden Sacks (@GoldenSacks) April 17, 2015

Going for a long lunch, see you on Monday. #bloombergdown

— Ron Pupkin (@RonPupkin) April 17, 2015

This means “early lunch” too.

#bloombergdown betyder tidlig frokost i @saxobank – men #saxotrader kører stadig og alle kunder kan handle pic.twitter.com/QHXMTkk2Jk

— Cathrine Kier (@CathKier) April 17, 2015

#bloombergdown lets go for a #Brunch, C u on Monday .

— walid sassia (@walidsassia) April 17, 2015

That #bloombergdown hashtag inspired a lot of people. Some traders/advisors could work as comedians during their spare time.

— Pablo J. Gutierrez (@PabloJGF) April 17, 2015

Hope my friends @thomsonreuters are speaking with clients about op risk of relying on one supplier. Is #eikonup trending? #bloombergdown

— Neil Morrison (@BillNeillie) April 17, 2015

Traders flock to all the pubs in the square mile… Well at least it’s Friday #bloombergdown

— Sam Lush (@samlush) April 17, 2015

Time for a power nap #bloombergdown

— Brandon and Lloyd (@BrandonandLloyd) April 17, 2015

Millions of traders are looking out the window for the first time in years. #BloombergDown

— Lou Whiteman (@louwhiteman) April 17, 2015

What time does the pub open? #Bloombergdown

— Alex Harris (@AlexDHarris) April 17, 2015

