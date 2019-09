Someone, we’re guessing a Wall Street addict, got his wedding cake made in the shape of a Bloomberg terminal.



Holy smokes, it looks delicious.

Even the pen is edible.

Check out the Bloomberg terminal wedding cake, via Talking Biz News:That video was made private, but a Bloomberg video shows the cake in all its glory:



