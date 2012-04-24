NYU Gets To Help Bloomberg Build A Second Tech Campus In Brooklyn

Photo: AP Photo

New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg wants to make his city the tech capital of the world, and he’s building education centres to attract talent.He already announced one tech campus that will be built in partnership with Cornell University and Technion on Roosevelt Island.



Cornell and Technion won a $100 million grant, beating out Stanford and other universities who also wanted to partner with Bloomberg on the initiative.

Now Bloomberg is announcing a second tech campus.

NYU and NYU Polytechnic Institute will partner with Bloomberg to build it in Brooklyn.

At 1 PM, Bloomberg and NYU President John Sexton will be announcing the partnership. NYU’s original tech campus proposal was to build the education centre at 370 Jay Street, the former MTA headquarters.

