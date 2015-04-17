Bloomberg had a massive unexplained outage

Mike Bird
Bloomberg terminals went down for nearly two and half hours on Friday. 

All around the world, Bloomberg terminals refused to connect. No clear cause has been announced yet and hundreds of thousands of traders were pretty much locked out of the world’s dominant trading and data platform.

Bloomberg confirmed the outage but no cause has been mentioned so far, tweeting: “We are currently restoring service to those customers who were affected by today’s network issue and are investigating the cause.” 

It also looks like some people switched to the less popular Reuters system during the outage.

The first tweets started coming through suggesting Bloomberg was out just after 8 a.m. London time (3 a.m. New York Time).

And just around 10:30 a.m. London time, traders starting saying they were getting access again.

Even the British government’s Debt Management Office had to suspend a sale of t-bills due to the outage. The whole financial sector is hugely reliant on Bloomberg’s systems.

Users got a “CONNECTION LOST” error message that looks like this:

At least one user in Paris apparently managed to get onto the system:

Bloomberg may struggle with hundreds of thousands of users trying to get back in all at the same time.

Users made the most of the outage on Twitter.

