Bloomberg had a massive unexplained outage

Bloomberg terminals went down for nearly two and half hours on Friday.

All around the world, Bloomberg terminals refused to connect. No clear cause has been announced yet and hundreds of thousands of traders were pretty much locked out of the world’s dominant trading and data platform.

Bloomberg confirmed the outage but no cause has been mentioned so far, tweeting: “We are currently restoring service to those customers who were affected by today’s network issue and are investigating the cause.”

It also looks like some people switched to the less popular Reuters system during the outage.

The first tweets started coming through suggesting Bloomberg was out just after 8 a.m. London time (3 a.m. New York Time).

And just around 10:30 a.m. London time, traders starting saying they were getting access again.

Even the British government’s Debt Management Office had to suspend a sale of t-bills due to the outage. The whole financial sector is hugely reliant on Bloomberg’s systems.

Users got a “CONNECTION LOST” error message that looks like this:

At least one user in Paris apparently managed to get onto the system:

#Bloomberg is alive in Paris but very slow ! pic.twitter.com/a97Mqx0CAI

— Nicolas de ZALUSKI (@NicoladeZaluski) April 17, 2015

Bloomberg may struggle with hundreds of thousands of users trying to get back in all at the same time.

Users made the most of the outage on Twitter.

Just saying. This is the last tweet from Bloomberg @business. pic.twitter.com/SLRxW64zLg

— Martin Dowideit (@MDowideit) April 17, 2015

Did the IMF mentioned Bloomberg as “major risk to financial stability” in their report?

— barnejek (@barnejek) April 17, 2015

On a brighter note, Bloomberg being down makes it very easy to ignore brokers.

— Stephen Baines (@spbaines) April 17, 2015

Who’s voting Bloomberg for London Mayor now?

— Mayfair Cynic (@MayfairCynic) April 17, 2015

Bloomberg is down globally. I’d be buying shares of London coffee shops right now.

— Owen Callan (@OwenCallan) April 17, 2015

