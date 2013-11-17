Bloomberg Reporter Suspended Over China Leak, And Now A Round Of Layoffs Might Be Coming

It’s been a rough couple of weeks at Bloomberg.

First, there was a story about how Bloomberg was muzzling its investigative operation in China, ostensibly to keep in the good graces of Chinese leadership.

Now the New York Post reports that reporter Michael Forsythe has been put on unpaid leave at Bloomberg after being suspected of being the leaker. The FT confirmed Forsythe’s suspension.

Also in the same Post report, it hinted that a round of layoffs could be coming, possibly on the order of 50-100.

Bloomberg TV Bloomberg’s Sara Eisen heading to CNBC.

And in more public-facing news, this week Bloomberg TV lost star reporter Sara Eisen to CNBC.

In the meantime, Bloomberg CEO Justin Smith has asked Bloomberg Businessweek editor Josh Tyrangiel to take a more active role at the network.

The company had faced controversy earlier this year over a scandal involving reporters getting information via the terminal and customer accounts, a practice that the firm has vowed to reform.

