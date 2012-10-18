Michael Bloomberg Has Set Up His Own Super PAC, And Is Dumping $15 Million Into The 2012 Election

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has one aspect of his post-mayoral life finally worked out.Raymond Hernandez of the New York Times reports that Bloomberg, one of the country’s most prominent independent politicians, just filed for a brand-new, as-yet-unnamed Super PAC, which he plans to use to dump portions of his fortune into races across the country.



Irrespective of party, Bloomberg is reportedly planning to support candidates who support three of his biggest policy initiatives: same-sex marriage; tougher gun laws; and overhauling schools.

To that end, Hernandez reports that Bloomberg expects to spend between $10 to $15 million on competitive state, local and congressional races this month, including Angus King, the former governor of Maine who is mounting a leading bid for the Senate as an independent, is one identified recipient of the mayor’s largesse.

Hernandez reports that the Super PAC will target Democratic Congressman Joe Baca of California, whom Bloomberg considers to be weak on gun control.

