Hmm, Mayor Bloomberg Is Sounding Awfully Presidential

Mayor Michael Bloomberg reacts to Super Committee failure:



“The biggest single threat to our economy is not Europe’s instability or China’s monetary policy or anything else. It is this partisan paralysis and political cowardice that I think is defining Washington and we just cannot afford to have that continue…The markets are coming apart. People have lost their jobs. They can’t find work, and in three and a half weeks, they couldn’t even bother to sit down together. What kind of government is that?”

[h/t Political Wire]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.