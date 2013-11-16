Michael Bloomberg Shared The Reason Why He's Rich On The Radio This Morning

For almost a decade Michael Bloomberg has gotten on the radio every Friday morning with Michael Gambling and told New Yorkers exactly whatever is on his mind, Politicker reports.

No really, if you’ve ever listened, Hizzoner’s style is super blunt to the point of making some people uncomfortable.

But he’s fine with it. In fact, he told Gambling this morning in one of both their final shows — Gambling is retiring and saying goodbye along with the Mayor — that being blunt is the reason why he’s so rich.

Via Politicker:

I’ve always said to my kids, ‘You have to like what you see in the mirror and you shouldn’t worry about what other people say,” said Mr. Bloomberg, returning to a favourite topic during an appearance this morning on his weekly WOR radio show with John Gambling. “Yes, you have to be nice and polite and there’s a common sense and a sensitivity. You don’t insult people and that sort of thing. But you’ve gotta do what you think is right … And in the end, I’ve always believed that is a formula for success,” he continued. “People say, ‘Oh, you know, you’re wealthy now, you have the luxury of saying things that you want to say.’ Um, how do you think I got wealthy? I really believe that.”

So maybe start being really real with people…



