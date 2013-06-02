JPMorgan Didn't Like This Bloomberg Story That Compared The Bank's Interest Rate Swaps To Nazis

The Wall Street Journal has a new story up about how Goldman and JPMorgan (especially JPMorgan) are angry with Bloomberg over their reporting tactics.



That also includes this nugget about how even before the terminal spying scandal, JPMorgan had a beef with Bloomberg.

J.P. Morgan already in 2012 had expressed concerns to Bloomberg about what it perceived to be unfair reporting. A December 2011 article had compared the impact of an interest-rate swap on an Italian municipality to the destruction caused in a World War II battle between U.S. soldiers and the Nazis. Bear Stearns Cos., which J.P. Morgan bought in 2008, had sold the swaps. Over the next 18 months, incensed Morgan executives had several meetings with Bloomberg, including at least one with Chief Executive Daniel Doctoroff. But Bloomberg, after an internal review, had concluded the story adhered to its standards and told the bank it wouldn’t issue a correction, according to a person inside Bloomberg.

Here’s the article in question.

