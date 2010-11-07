Bloomberg Attacks Congressmen Who Can't Read, Don't Have Passports And Want To Start A Trade War With China

Michael Bloomberg let loose an awesome globalist tirade at yesterday’s C40 conference in Hong Kong (via gothamist).



He was talking about a program to cut taxi emissions, when he went off on Americans for complaining that China invests in green tech. “I think in America, we’ve got to stop blaming the Chinese and blaming everybody else and take a look at ourselves…There’s a country on the other side of the world that is taking their taxpayers’ dollars, and trying to sell subsidized things so we can buy them cheaper, and have better products, and we’re going to criticise that?“

Speaking of which, here’s what he really thinks of the Tea Party and Republicans who want to blame everything on China: “If you look at the U.S., you look at who we’re electing to Congress, to the Senate—they can’t read. I’ll bet you a bunch of these people don’t have passports. We’re about to start a trade war with China if we’re not careful here, only because nobody knows where China is. Nobody knows what China is.”

Not the kind of talk that will get him the presidential nomination, but how about a 4th term in NYC?

