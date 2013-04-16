MAYOR BLOOMBERG: 1,000 NYPD Members Assigned To Counter-Terrorism Duties Are Being Fully Mobilized

Spencer Platt/Getty ImagesNew York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg issued a statement following the Boston Marathon explosions that injured dozens and killed two.



Here’s the full statement: (emphasis ours)

“As law enforcement authorities investigate today’s explosions in Boston, I ask all New Yorkers to keep the victims and their families in your thoughts and prayers. I have spoken with Police Commissioner Ray Kelly, and the NYPD has stepped up security at strategic locations and critical infrastructure, including our subways. Some of the security steps we are taking may be noticeable, including deployment of Critical Response Vehicles and additional police personnel, and others will not be. We have 1,000 members of the NYPD assigned to counter-terrorism duties, and they – along with the entire NYPD and the investments we have made in counter-terrorism infrastructure – are being fully mobilized to protect our city.”

Check here for full coverage of the Boston Marathon explosions >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.