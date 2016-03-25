Wall Street rivals are going head to head in an epic relay race in New York

Bloomberg LP’s famed Square Mile Relay is finally coming to New York’s Financial District on Thursday, April 21.

The race will feature more than 100 teams from Wall Street investment banks and other financial firms. Each team is comprised of 10 runners who must each complete a 1 mile loop that winds through New York’s historic Financial District before handing off the baton to the next teammate.

The winning team will receive a $10,000 donation to the charity of their choice. There will also be trophies handed out to the first, second, and third place winners as well as the fastest runner. Afterwards, there’s a celebration with a live DJ.

To put the speed of this event in perspective, at the London race in 2015, Barclays finished first with a time of 00:53:39, followed by JPMorgan in second with a time of 00:54:36. That is pretty quick for 10 miles!

The race was originally started in London in 2007 by Michael Bloomberg and Rugby World Cup winner Will Greenwood. It’s become so popular there that it sells out within just a few hours.

The race has already expanded to other financial centres including, Dubai, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, and Sydney.

For the inaugural New York event, the Bloomberg Square Mile Relay has selected the National September 11 Memorial & Museum as its official charity partner.

“We’re excited to bring this popular race to our home city of New York. The race embodies the importance of speed, team work, and giving back — three values that we celebrate at Bloomberg. It will be great to see so many of our customers, employees and industry friends running alongside each other for so many good causes, including the National September 11 Memorial & Museum,” Michael Bloomberg said in a statement.

Check out the course below:

