Bloomberg spent 50 times as much as Biden in Virginia and still got demolished

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg spent $US18 million on television and radio ads just in Virginia, but might not break the 15% threshold to win any statewide delegates.

Bloomberg came in a distant third in the commonwealth behind Biden, who dominated the state, and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Bloomberg has already spent over half a billion dollars on his presidential bid – and $US250 million on Tuesday’s races alone.

???? fact: Bloomberg spent about $18 million on TV/radio ads in Virginia, while Biden and allies spent about $360K. https://t.co/BB23QGoZWZ — Julie Bykowicz (@bykowicz) March 4, 2020

BLOOMBERG MAY NOT HIT 15% IN VA. After Bloomberg's massive sums in VA–mainly for TV ads that you couldn't avoid no matter what you watched–it's an embarrassment not to get over 15% statewide. A hint to say bye-bye? #VirginiaPrimary — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) March 4, 2020

Bloomberg, whose estimated worth is north of $US60 billion, has already spent over half a billion dollars on his presidential bid – and a quarter of a billion on Tuesday’s races alone.

Bloomberg officially entered the race on November 24, 2019 – nearly 11 months after some of his competitors – after Biden, the expected moderate frontrunner, underperformed in the first three primary contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

He has positioned himself as a centrist alternative to Biden and has repeatedly warned that nominating Sanders would spell disaster for Democrats.

Bloomberg skipped the first four contests of the race, opting instead to pour his resources into Super Tuesday’s 16 primaries.

