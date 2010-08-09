Bloomberg Snatches New York Times Ombud And A Fox News Guy

Bloomberg TV.

Ira Stoll reports that Clark Hoyt, whose three-year stint as New York Times public editor recently came to an end, is headed to the D.C. bureau of Bloomberg News, where he will “help advise on our planned aggressive expansion of our government news reporting from Washington and work closely with our team there,” a Bloomberg spokesman told Stoll.Also, TVNewser’s Alex Weprin scoops that Bloomberg TV has poached Tim Gaughan, an assignment manager at Fox News. He will be Bloomberg TV’s U.S. assignment desk manager.



Weprin reports:

Gaughan occasionally appeared on-air during the day at FNC, where he would give live updates from the assignment desk.

His departure apparently caught a number of FNC staffers by surprise, some of whom started a Facebook group encouraging him to stay at the network.

Gaughan will be joining FNC veteran David Rhodes at Bloomberg. Rhodes had been FNC’s VP of News, joining Bloomberg in late 2008 to become the head of U.S. television operations.

