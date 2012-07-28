Mayor Bloomberg Has No Problem With Anti-Gay Chick-Fil-A (Only Their Large Soda)

Photo: YouTube/ RALPHLAURINO

Mayor Michael Bloomberg weighed in on the escalating Chick-Fil-A anti-gay controversy, after mayors in Boston, Chicago and San Francisco banned the restaurant.From NYPost:



The billionaire businessman-turned-politician called the three “good mayors” but disagrees with them.

Bloomberg supports same-sex marriage, but says the restaurant flap is none of “the government’s business.”

He said it would be “inappropriate” to consider political or religious beliefs when making such decisions.

So this time the Mayor appears to be a friend of fast food and ally of civil rights.

He is carving out a strange position after antagonizing fast food companies, soda vendors, movie theatres across the city earlier this summer by banning large sodas.

There is one Chick-Fil-A in the city near NYU at 5 University Place.

For more on this scandal…

CHICK-FIL-A MANAGER: ‘It Sucks Because A Lot Of Good People Have Been Affected By One Man’s Views’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.