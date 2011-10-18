Bloomberg Says Occupy Wall Street Tent City Is Not Covered By Freedom Of Speech

Photo: ap

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg issued another veiled threat to the Occupy Wall Street protests, saying at a Queens press conference on Monday that “the Constitution doesn’t protect tents — it protects speech and assembly.””I’m 100 per cent in favour of protecting — 1,000 per cent in favour — of giving people rights to say things, but also we have to protect those who don’t want to say anything,” he said according to Bloomberg News. “There are places where I think it’s appropriate to express yourself and then there are other places that are appropriate to set up a tent city, and they don’t necessarily have to be one and the same.”



Bloomberg said earlier this month that the protests would be allowed to continue as long as participants obeyed the law.

Last week the protesters tried to interrupt Bloomberg’s dinner at Cipriani to protest Bloomberg’s plan to close Zuccotti Park for cleaning.

Two-in-three New Yorkers back the protests, with an even larger majority supporting the continuation of the protests, according to a Quinnipiac Poll released Monday.

