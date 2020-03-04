Bloomberg says his only path to the nomination is through a contested convention

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Michael Bloomberg holds a press conference in the Little Havana neighbourhood of Miami, Florida on Super Tuesday.

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg told reporters on Super Tuesday that he believed a contested convention is his only path to the Democratic nomination.

Asked by a reporter if he wanted a contested convention, Bloomberg replied, “I don’t think I can win any other way.”

On Super Tuesay, 14 states and American Samoa will hold their primaries, meaning a huge block of delegates is up for grabs.

“I have no expectations for today,” Bloomberg said of his chances on Super Tuesday.

Michael Bloomberg, who has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on his campaign and put all of his focus on the Super Tuesday states that head to the polls today, said that he believed his only path to the nomination would be through a contested convention.

“But a contested convention is a democratic process,” he continued. “There are rules in the Democratic party of how you go about this.”

The Democratic National Convention will take place this July in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

When @NikolenDC asked @MikeBloomberg if he wants a contested convention Bloomberg said, “Well I don’t think I could win any other way.” pic.twitter.com/WzX2DPMK3V — Tim Perry (@tperry518) March 3, 2020

“Somebody will have a plurality…and then you go to a convention, and then you’ll see what happens in the convention,” he said.

In February, POLITICO reported that Bloomberg’s team was planning for such a scenario, in the event that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders entered the Democratic National Convention with a plurality of delegates but not the 1,991 required to win the nomination on the first ballot.

Asked on Tuesday if was feeling any pressure to drop out of the race after moderates Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, Bloomberg defiantly told reporters that “I have no intention of dropping out, we’re in it to win it.”

Bloomberg also attempted to downplay expectations for his performance on Super Tuesday. His campaign took the unconventional approach of skipping the early contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina to focus on the massive delegate haul available on Tuesday. But as voters headed to the polls, he did not make any grand predictions about his performance.

Bloomberg said he didn’t know if he’d win any of of the 14 states holding primaries on Tuesday, according to the New York Times.

“I have no expectations for today,” he said, according to the Washington Post. “But we will have a decent number of delegates.”

