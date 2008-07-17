Bloomberg Sale Proves It: Mayor Bloomberg Worth Way More Than Chump-Change $11 Billion Forbes Estimated

Hilary Lewis

CNBC’s Charles Gasparino reports that Merrill has reached a deal to sell its 20 per cent stake in Bloomberg for $4.5 billion. That puts the total value of the company at $22.5 billion.

Founder (and Mayor) Mike Bloomberg owns a 72 per cent stake in Bloomberg L.P, so that makes his net worth $16.2 billion, $4 billion more than Forbes reported last fall.

