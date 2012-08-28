BLOOMBERG: Ronald Reagan Is A 'Socialist!'

Taking a page out of Newsweek‘s playbook, Bloomberg Insider went with a bold cover for Tuesday’s edition of its daily magazine that it’s distributing throughout the conventions:



Photo: Courtesy of Bloomberg Insider

The argument of the accompanying story, which will undoubtedly be a topic of conversation Tuesday at the Republican National Convention, is not that Reagan is actually a socialist. That term is used in a hyperbolic fashion, in a nod to the regular charges from Republicans that President Obama is a “socialist.”

The argument of Michael Tackett’s piece is that under today’s Republican Party, Reagan would be considered too moderate for a party that has shifted further to the right.

From the story:

Ronald Reagan remains the modern Republican Party’s most durable hero. His memory will be hailed as The Great Uncompromiser by those who insist the GOP must never flag in its support for smaller government, lower taxes and conservative social values.

His record tells a different story.

During Reagan’s eight years in the White House, the federal payroll grew by more than 300,000 workers. Although he was a net tax cutter who slashed individual income-tax rates, Reagan raised taxes about a dozen times.

Read the full story here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.