Bloomberg Revives Its Most Popular and Narcissistic Feature After Just One Day!

One day after Bloomberg killed the wildly popular feature that allows you to see how many times your profile had been read, the firm has brought it back.



Yesterday people started to notice that the feature was gone. Most assumed it was a temporary glitch. But DealBreaker broke the news that a Bloomberg help desk drone had told a customer that the feature was permanently gone because it ate up too much processing power.

This was, of course, an incredibly stupid move. Bloomberg might tout itself as the best data resource for financial professionals–and it is probably right about that–but a key part of its success is far less heralded: it is the world’s most profitable social network. People use it to communicate, to check up on others and to see how many people are checking them out.

No doubt there was a huge backlash to the removal of the feature. So now it is back.

Bess Levin at DealBreaker, who first reported both the take down of the feature and its restoration, wonders about the quick reversal.

Not that we’re not thrilled for those you who enjoy the idea of people watching you, but we’re just wondering why the sudden about face?

Did enough important and influential financial services employees make a stink? Did someone threaten to cancel all of his firm’s subscriptions and burn the terminals in the parking lot if this wasn’t “fixed”? Did you? Please let us know at this time.

She also hints at a much darker theory about why the feature was restored. We can’t wait for that one!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.