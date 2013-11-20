Bloomberg Reporter At Center Of Controversy In China Has Left The Company

Joe Weisenthal

Mike Forsythe, the Bloomberg reporter who is at the center of a controversy about Bloomberg curtailing its investigative reporting has left the company. It had been previously reported that Forsythe had been suspended from Bloomberg news after details leaked about Bloomberg’s plan in China.

Screen Shot 2013 11 19 at 8.35.45 AM@pekingmike

For a reminder of what this is all about, this Taiwan Animation is a great reminder.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.