Bloomberg Reporter At Center Of Controversy In China Has Left The Company

Mike Forsythe, the Bloomberg reporter who is at the center of a controversy about Bloomberg curtailing its investigative reporting has left the company. It had been previously reported that Forsythe had been suspended from Bloomberg news after details leaked about Bloomberg’s plan in China.

For a reminder of what this is all about, this Taiwan Animation is a great reminder.

