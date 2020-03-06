Mike Bloomberg is rehiring hundreds of staffers in 6 swing states to help the Democratic nominee take on Trump in November

George Frey/Stringer/Getty Images

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg is forming a new group to pour money and resources into six swing states to help the Democratic presidential nominee in the 2020 election, The Washington Post reported.

Bloomberg’s advisers have zeroed in on Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Florida, and North Carolina as being crucial to securing an Electoral College victory for the Democratic nominee.

The former mayor has reportedly rehired hundreds of staffers across those states to help the effort. He will also continue funding Hawkfish, a tech firm he founded last year, to boost the Democratic nominee’s data operation.

Bloomberg dropped out of the 2020 race on Wednesday and officially endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg is forming a new independent expenditure campaign to boost the Democratic presidential nominee in the 2020 election, The Washington Post reported.

According to the report, Bloomberg is rehiring hundreds of his now-defunct campaign’s staffers in six swing states to help elect the Democratic nominee in the November general election against President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg posted a video to his official Twitter account on Thursday foreshadowing the hefty role he reportedly plans to take on in the coming months.

“We’re not done with you yet, Donald,” the tweet said.

The video accompanying the tweet featured clips of Trump skewering Democrats and touting the Republican Party’s chances of taking back the House of Representatives while holding the White House and Senate. In between, there were several clips from music videos, films, and television shows.

“We are not going anywhere. We will haunt your dreams. We are in your head,” the video said. “Starting today, and every day after that, every morning, every night, we will be here watching you, always watching, making sure everyone knows what a disaster you are.”

The Post reported that Bloomberg’s advisers have trained their sights on Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida, and North Carolina as the six states that could determine who wins the Electoral College in November. Trump won all six in the 2016 election.

The former mayor will also reportedly continue pumping money into Hawkfish, a tech firm he founded last spring to aid his campaign’s digital operation, to help the Democratic nominee’s campaign.

In December, Bloomberg’s campaign spokeswoman described Hawkfish to CNBC as a firm that provides “digital ad services, including content creation, ad placement, and analytics” for the campaign.

Bloomberg dropped out of the 2020 race on Wednesday after a dismal performance on Super Tuesday, despite pouring more than half a billion dollars into his longshot campaign.

He officially endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, a fellow moderate, on his way out of the race.

“I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it,” Bloomberg said in his statement. “After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden.

“I’ve known Joe for a very long time,” he added. “I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country – including gun safety, health care, climate change, and good jobs.”

Bloomberg entered the presidential race in November, nearly 11 months after his competitors.

He positioned himself as a centrist alternative to Biden and warned that nominating Sanders would spell disaster for Democrats. But he failed to gain traction in the crowded Democratic field as he weathered a string of public controversies about his behaviour toward women and past support for policies like stop-and-frisk.

