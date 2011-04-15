Bloomberg recognises New York's Other Mayors

When the mayor speaks, people listen. That may not be true on foursquare, but it is true in New York, where Mayor Michael Bloomberg has pushed through a wide range of changes, from trans fats to bike lanes. Well, in a collision of two worlds, the real mayor is taking a stand to “recognise” the city’s many other mayors.



Bloomberg has declared April 16 “foursquare day” in New York.

Foursquare’s hometown is one of 14 cities participating in foursquare day, the company says on its blog, “but this one is the most special for us – our amazing community of users has convinced our hometown Mayor to declare a foursquare holiday in New York City.” The move was particularly special for foursquare because the mayor (of the city) delivered the proclamation in person. He walked away with some new threads – a “foursquare hoodie and foursquare day shirt.”

More than 7,500 New York businesses are “finding new customers every day on foursquare,” the company says. There are around 250 million companies on the service worldwide.

