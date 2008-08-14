Bloomberg Raising Price Of Bloombergs

Last month, Merrill Lynch’s sale of its stake in Bloomberg revealed that New York City’s mayor is actually worth $16 billion. But apparently that’s not enough for Hizonner. His eponymous firm is now raising prices for its already-expensive, esoteric-information-databases, the Bloomberg Terminals. Nothing like socking it to customers who can afford it.



Bloomberg Letter from Dealbreaker: August 13, 2008

Dear Valued Customer,

On December 1, 2008 we will be raising our prices for the BLOOMBERG PROFESSIONAL service. We wanted to give as much notice as we could to help in your planning process.

The increase will be $90 per terminal / per month for Multiple Terminal Customers and $100 per terminal / per month for Single Terminal Customers.

Increases take effect on the date of renewal for your existing terminals.

Thank you for being a customer.

Yours truly,

xxxxxxxxx

