Bloomberg News Hops Aboard Yahoo Finance

Bloomberg stories are starting to pop up in various places other than company’s website or terminal. Now it looks like the news service is running its content on Yahoo Finance.



We’re waiting to hear back from a Bloomberg spokesperson for comment. But it seems safe to assume that Bloomberg wants a piece of Yahoo’s massive reach.

As we recently noted, Yahoo Finance is the No. 1 most-viewed financial news site. It pulled in 45.6 million unique visitors in August, according to comScore. Bloomberg.com was No. 6 in August, behind Dow Jones, Manta.com, MSN Money and CNN Money, with 11.7 million uniques.

Reached for comment, a Yahoo spokesperson emailed:

Yahoo! has added Bloomberg.com content to its financial news portfolio. As the Internet’s #1 destination for financial news and information, Yahoo! Finance is committed to providing our audience with the most comprehensive coverage of the day’s market news.

Yahoo Finance, which has content deals with dozens of financial news sites (including Business Insider), also is in the process of ramping up its original content. The site just poached outgoing Newsweek economics editor Dan Gross, and is looking for an editor to head up a new financial news blog.

