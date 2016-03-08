Here's an ad Michael Bloomberg would've used if he ran for president

Michael Bloomberg announced Monday that he won’t be jumping into the presidential race — but his team had already cut an ad that made it seem as if he was fully prepared to join the fray.

Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, had been considering joining the race as a third-party candidate in recent months before his Monday announcement.

After news of his decision, The New York Times released an ad Bloomberg’s would-be campaign was planning on using if he announced his candidacy.

The one-minute ad highlighted his business successes, bipartisan mayoral career, and charity work.

“Now, with our political process broken and Washington gridlocked, Bloomberg is running for president,” the ad’s narrator said.

“He won’t take a dime in political contributions, never has, because he finances his own campaigns,” the ad continued. “He will be totally independent to take on the special interests, and push both parties to get things done.”

It finished: “Finally, a new choice: Independent, Mike Bloomberg for president.”

In a post on Bloomberg View, the former mayor said he wouldn’t run because he believed his candidacy would inadvertently help elect GOP frontrunner Donald Trump or Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

“We cannot ‘make America great again’ by turning our backs on the values that made us the world’s greatest nation in the first place,” Bloomberg wrote. “I love our country too much to play a role in electing a candidate who would weaken our unity and darken our future — and so I will not enter the race for president of the United States.”

When reports of Bloomberg running as a third-party candidate first emerged, it was said that he would only jump in if both Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont were on track to become their parties’ respective nominees.

Watch the Bloomberg campaign ad released by the Times below:

