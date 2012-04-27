Bloomberg Presents The Dietary Habits That Kill Wall Street Traders

This morning Bloomberg aired an adorable segment on what Wall Street traders eat reported by Stephanie Ruhle.



As we here at Business Insider watched, we could only think one thing — if segment is true, you’re all getting gout.

Ruhle took viewers on a journey of high cholesterol consumption that would make Paula Deen reach for a pair of running shoes and a protein shake.

According to Bloomberg, traders begin their day with a breakfast of bacon, eggs, and cheese on a slice of pizza. That’s followed by a cheeseburger in Tribeca (which Ruhle called a hipster neighbourhood — we’ll agree to disagree on that one) for lunch.

Dinner is at Smith and Wollensky’s, one of Wall Street’s favourite steakhouses (we’ve asked). That generally consists of a rib eye or maybe a lamb chop. Sides include the traditional creamed spinach and potatoes, or maybe some lobster. Also, red wine.

Like we said, gout.

Watch the whole segment below (via Bloomberg):

