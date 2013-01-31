The 25 Best Frontier Markets For Investors

In its March edition, Bloomberg Markets Magazine ranks the top 25 frontier markets for investors.

Frontier markets could also be termed ‘pre-emerging’ markets. These countries are distinguished by capital markets that are underdeveloped compared to emerging markets.

The scoring system the magazine used indicates that, by and large, these frontier markets are more desirable investment destinations than their emerging market counterparts.

Bloomberg Markets used a variety of criteria to rank these countries, from government debt to labour force participation ratios.

We present their list of the most attractive frontier markets for investors. Along with each country’s total score, we’ve included GDP growth, average annual inflation, and government debt-to-GDP ratio projections from 2013 to 2017, as well as a ranking of how easy it is to conduct business in the nation.

The list is dominated by African and Asian nations, though a few European and South American countries also made the cut.

25. Nigeria

Total Score: 54.2

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 24.5%

Inflation Rate: 7.7%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 15.1%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 131

24. Slovenia

Total Score: 55.8

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 16.3%

Inflation Rate: 1.9%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 58.6%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 35

23. Lebanon

Total Score: 56.6

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 19.1%

Inflation Rate: 2.7%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 136.0%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 115

22. Kenya

Total Score: 58.1

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 21.8%

Inflation Rate: 5.2%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 44.9%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 121

21. Trinidad and Tobago

Total Score: 58.3

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 18.3%

Inflation Rate: 4.5%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 40.2%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 69

20. Argentina

Total Score: 59.8

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 19.8%

Inflation Rate: 9.8%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 41.5%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 124

19. Jordan

Total Score: 60.4

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 16.2%

Inflation Rate: 3.3%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 77.1%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 106

18. Croatia

Total Score: 60.6

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 16.6%

Inflation Rate: 3.0%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 60.8%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 84

17. Oman

Total Score: 61.4

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 8.9%

Inflation Rate: 3.0%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 9.4%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 47

16. Bosnia Herzegovina

Total Score: 61.9

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 24.1%

Inflation Rate: 2.3%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 36.2%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 126

15. Ghana

Total Score: 62.0

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 30.0%

Inflation Rate: 8.7%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 37.5%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 64

14. Ukraine

Total Score: 62.1

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 25.6%

Inflation Rate: 5.6%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 35.0%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 137

13. Kuwait

Total Score: 64.0

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 11.2%

Inflation Rate: 4.0%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 6.5%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 82

12. Bahrain

Total Score: 65.1%

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 10.3%

Inflation Rate: 2.1%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 47.5%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 42

11. Tunisia

Total Score: 65.6

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 26.0%

Inflation Rate: 3.6%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 50.0%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 50

10. Qatar

Total Score: 67.4

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 16.8%

Inflation Rate: 3.6%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 29.2%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 40

9. Lithuania

Total Score: 67.8

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 26.5%

Inflation Rate: 2.4%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 40.5%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 27

8. United Arab Emirates

Total Score: 69.0

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 9.2%

Inflation Rate: 1.9%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 16.8%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 26

7. Botswana

Total Score: 69.4

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 21.4%

Inflation Rate: 5.8%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 10.6%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 59

6. Romania

Total Score: 69.6

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 23.3%

Inflation Rate: 2.9%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 32.9%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 72

5. Saudi Arabia

Total Score: 70.0

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 16.4%

Inflation Rate: 4.1%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 5.0%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 22

4. Bulgaria

Total Score: 71.2

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 27.1%

Inflation Rate: 2.8%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 15.0%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 66

3. Kazakhstan

Total Score: 72.3

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 36.0%

Inflation Rate: 6.3%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 11.0%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 49

2. Estonia

Total Score: 73.9

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 24.0%

Inflation Rate: 2.9%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 8.7%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 21

1. Vietnam

Total Score: 75.9

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 33.8%

Inflation Rate: 5.3%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 50.4%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 99

