These Are The 22 Most Attractive Emerging Markets For Investors

Lucas Kawa
Chicks

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ Fir0002/Flagstaffotos

The March edition of Bloomberg Markets Magazine features its ranking of the best emerging markets for investors. A key takeaway: Bloomberg indicates that the BRIC nations aren’t as attractive as they used to be. For the past three years, stock exchanges in Brazil, Russia, India, and China underperformed global markets.

According to Michael Patterson, “investors withdrew a net $1.65 billion from mutual funds that invest in the four countries tracked by research firm EPFR Global.” Investors are most concerned about the degree of government interference in the BRIC economies.

Bloomberg used a variety of criteria to rank these countries, from GDP growth projections to literacy rates.

Courtesy of Bloomberg, we present this list of the most attractive emerging markets for investors, which includes GDP growth, average annual inflation, and government debt-to-GDP ratios from 2013 to 2017, as well as the country’s rank on the ease of doing business.

22. Egypt

Total Score: 29.9

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 23.9%

Inflation Rate: 9.5%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 73.6%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 109

Source: Bloomberg Markets

21. India

Total Score: 33.3

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 32.1%

Inflation Rate: 6.9%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 65.3%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 132

Source: Bloomberg Markets

20. Philippines

Total Score: 38.1

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 20.4%

Inflation Rate: 4.1%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 36.8%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 138

Source: Bloomberg Markets

19. Morocco

Total Score: 39.0

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 27.7%

Inflation Rate: 2.5%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 57.8%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 97

Source: Bloomberg Markets

18. Hungary

Total Score: 40.0

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 15.6%

Inflation Rate: 3.1%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 75.7%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 54

Source: Bloomberg Markets

17. Brazil

Total Score: 40.1

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 22.3%

Inflation Rate: 4.7%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 57.3%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 130

Source: Bloomberg Markets

16. Mexico

Total Score: 42.1

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 17.5%

Inflation Rate: 3.1%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 43.1%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 48

Source: Bloomberg Markets

15. South Africa

Total Score: 42.9

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 19.9%

Inflation Rate: 4.9%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 43.9%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 39

Source: Bloomberg Markets

14. Zambia

Total Score: 43.0

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 31.3%

Inflation Rate: 5.3%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 28.8%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 94

Source: Bloomberg Markets

13. Namibia

Total Score: 44.4

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 22.3%

Inflation Rate: 5.0%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 30.0%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 87

Source: Bloomberg Markets

12. Poland

Total Score: 47.1

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 21.2%

Inflation Rate: 2.5%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 54.2%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 55

Source: Bloomberg Markets

11. Colombia

Total Score: 48.4

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 21.9%

Inflation Rate: 3.0%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 29.2%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 45

Source: Bloomberg Markets

10. Indonesia

Total Score: 49.1

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 31.3%

Inflation Rate: 4.6%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 20.0%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 128

Source: Bloomberg Markets

9. Russia

Total Score: 49.9

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 26.6%

Inflation Rate: 6.5%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 11.6%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 112

Source: Bloomberg Markets

8. Chile

Total Score: 50.8

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 24.2%

Inflation Rate: 3.0%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 12.9%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 37

Source: Bloomberg Markets

7. Turkey

Total Score: 51.0

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 21.2%

Inflation Rate: 5.4%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 36.3%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 71

Source: Bloomberg Markets

6. Malaysia

Total Score: 51.4

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 21.8%

Inflation Rate: 2.5%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 54.6%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 12

Source: Bloomberg Markets

5. Czech Republic

Total Score: 53.8

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 21.1%

Inflation Rate: 2.0%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 45.5%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 65

Source: Bloomberg Markets

4. Peru

Total Score: 58.1

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 27.4%

Inflation Rate: 2.1%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 17.2%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 43

Source: Bloomberg Markets

3. Thailand

Total Score: 58.7

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 25.9%

Inflation Rate: 2.7%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 49.4%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 18

Source: Bloomberg Markets

2. South Korea

Total Score: 67.4

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 22.9%

Inflation Rate: 2.9%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 27.3%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 8

Source: Bloomberg Markets

1. China

Total Score: 77.5

GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 45.9%

Inflation Rate: 3.0%

Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 14.9%

Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 91

Source: Bloomberg Markets

Not daring enough for you?

The 25 Best Frontier Markets For Investors>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.