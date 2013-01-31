These Are The 22 Most Attractive Emerging Markets For Investors

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ Fir0002/Flagstaffotos

The March edition of Bloomberg Markets Magazine features its ranking of the best emerging markets for investors. A key takeaway: Bloomberg indicates that the BRIC nations aren’t as attractive as they used to be. For the past three years, stock exchanges in Brazil, Russia, India, and China underperformed global markets.



According to Michael Patterson, “investors withdrew a net $1.65 billion from mutual funds that invest in the four countries tracked by research firm EPFR Global.” Investors are most concerned about the degree of government interference in the BRIC economies.

Bloomberg used a variety of criteria to rank these countries, from GDP growth projections to literacy rates.

Courtesy of Bloomberg, we present this list of the most attractive emerging markets for investors, which includes GDP growth, average annual inflation, and government debt-to-GDP ratios from 2013 to 2017, as well as the country’s rank on the ease of doing business.

22. Egypt Total Score: 29.9 GDP Growth,

2013-2017: 23.9% Inflation Rate: 9.5% Gov't Debt As

% of GDP: 73.6% Ease of Doing

Business, Rank: 109 Source: Bloomberg Markets 21. India Total Score: 33.3 GDP Growth,

2013-2017: 32.1% Inflation Rate: 6.9% Gov't Debt As

% of GDP: 65.3% Ease of Doing

Business, Rank: 132 Source: Bloomberg Markets 20. Philippines Total Score: 38.1 GDP Growth,

2013-2017: 20.4% Inflation Rate: 4.1% Gov't Debt As

% of GDP: 36.8% Ease of Doing

Business, Rank: 138 Source: Bloomberg Markets 19. Morocco Total Score: 39.0 GDP Growth,

2013-2017: 27.7% Inflation Rate: 2.5% Gov't Debt As

% of GDP: 57.8% Ease of Doing

Business, Rank: 97 Source: Bloomberg Markets 18. Hungary Total Score: 40.0 GDP Growth,

2013-2017: 15.6% Inflation Rate: 3.1% Gov't Debt As

% of GDP: 75.7% Ease of Doing

Business, Rank: 54 Source: Bloomberg Markets 17. Brazil Total Score: 40.1 GDP Growth,

2013-2017: 22.3% Inflation Rate: 4.7% Gov't Debt As

% of GDP: 57.3% Ease of Doing

Business, Rank: 130 Source: Bloomberg Markets 16. Mexico Total Score: 42.1 GDP Growth,

2013-2017: 17.5% Inflation Rate: 3.1% Gov't Debt As

% of GDP: 43.1% Ease of Doing

Business, Rank: 48 Source: Bloomberg Markets 15. South Africa Total Score: 42.9 GDP Growth,

2013-2017: 19.9% Inflation Rate: 4.9% Gov't Debt As

% of GDP: 43.9% Ease of Doing

Business, Rank: 39 Source: Bloomberg Markets 14. Zambia Total Score: 43.0 GDP Growth,

2013-2017: 31.3% Inflation Rate: 5.3% Gov't Debt As

% of GDP: 28.8% Ease of Doing

Business, Rank: 94 Source: Bloomberg Markets 13. Namibia Total Score: 44.4 GDP Growth,

2013-2017: 22.3% Inflation Rate: 5.0% Gov't Debt As

% of GDP: 30.0% Ease of Doing

Business, Rank: 87 Source: Bloomberg Markets 12. Poland Total Score: 47.1 GDP Growth,

2013-2017: 21.2% Inflation Rate: 2.5% Gov't Debt As

% of GDP: 54.2% Ease of Doing

Business, Rank: 55 Source: Bloomberg Markets 11. Colombia Total Score: 48.4 GDP Growth,

2013-2017: 21.9% Inflation Rate: 3.0% Gov't Debt As

% of GDP: 29.2% Ease of Doing

Business, Rank: 45 Source: Bloomberg Markets 10. Indonesia Total Score: 49.1 GDP Growth,

2013-2017: 31.3% Inflation Rate: 4.6% Gov't Debt As

% of GDP: 20.0% Ease of Doing

Business, Rank: 128 Source: Bloomberg Markets 9. Russia Total Score: 49.9 GDP Growth,

2013-2017: 26.6% Inflation Rate: 6.5% Gov't Debt As

% of GDP: 11.6% Ease of Doing

Business, Rank: 112 Source: Bloomberg Markets 8. Chile Total Score: 50.8 GDP Growth,

2013-2017: 24.2% Inflation Rate: 3.0% Gov't Debt As

% of GDP: 12.9% Ease of Doing

Business, Rank: 37 Source: Bloomberg Markets 7. Turkey Total Score: 51.0 GDP Growth,

2013-2017: 21.2% Inflation Rate: 5.4% Gov't Debt As

% of GDP: 36.3% Ease of Doing

Business, Rank: 71 Source: Bloomberg Markets 6. Malaysia Total Score: 51.4 GDP Growth,

2013-2017: 21.8% Inflation Rate: 2.5% Gov't Debt As

% of GDP: 54.6% Ease of Doing

Business, Rank: 12 Source: Bloomberg Markets 5. Czech Republic Total Score: 53.8 GDP Growth,

2013-2017: 21.1% Inflation Rate: 2.0% Gov't Debt As

% of GDP: 45.5% Ease of Doing

Business, Rank: 65 Source: Bloomberg Markets 4. Peru Total Score: 58.1 GDP Growth,

2013-2017: 27.4% Inflation Rate: 2.1% Gov't Debt As

% of GDP: 17.2% Ease of Doing

Business, Rank: 43 Source: Bloomberg Markets 3. Thailand Total Score: 58.7 GDP Growth,

2013-2017: 25.9% Inflation Rate: 2.7% Gov't Debt As

% of GDP: 49.4% Ease of Doing

Business, Rank: 18 Source: Bloomberg Markets 2. South Korea Total Score: 67.4 GDP Growth,

2013-2017: 22.9% Inflation Rate: 2.9% Gov't Debt As

% of GDP: 27.3% Ease of Doing

Business, Rank: 8 Source: Bloomberg Markets 1. China Total Score: 77.5 GDP Growth,

2013-2017: 45.9% Inflation Rate: 3.0% Gov't Debt As

% of GDP: 14.9% Ease of Doing

Business, Rank: 91 Source: Bloomberg Markets Not daring enough for you? The 25 Best Frontier Markets For Investors>

