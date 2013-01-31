These Are The 22 Most Attractive Emerging Markets For Investors

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ Fir0002/Flagstaffotos
The March edition of Bloomberg Markets Magazine features its ranking of the best emerging markets for investors. A key takeaway: Bloomberg indicates that the BRIC nations aren’t as attractive as they used to be. For the past three years, stock exchanges in Brazil, Russia, India, and China underperformed global markets.
According to Michael Patterson, “investors withdrew a net $1.65 billion from mutual funds that invest in the four countries tracked by research firm EPFR Global.” Investors are most concerned about the degree of government interference in the BRIC economies.
Bloomberg used a variety of criteria to rank these countries, from GDP growth projections to literacy rates.
Courtesy of Bloomberg, we present this list of the most attractive emerging markets for investors, which includes GDP growth, average annual inflation, and government debt-to-GDP ratios from 2013 to 2017, as well as the country’s rank on the ease of doing business.
Total Score: 29.9
GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 23.9%
Inflation Rate: 9.5%
Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 73.6%
Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 109
Source: Bloomberg Markets
Total Score: 33.3
GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 32.1%
Inflation Rate: 6.9%
Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 65.3%
Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 132
Source: Bloomberg Markets
Total Score: 38.1
GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 20.4%
Inflation Rate: 4.1%
Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 36.8%
Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 138
Source: Bloomberg Markets
Total Score: 39.0
GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 27.7%
Inflation Rate: 2.5%
Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 57.8%
Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 97
Source: Bloomberg Markets
Total Score: 40.0
GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 15.6%
Inflation Rate: 3.1%
Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 75.7%
Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 54
Source: Bloomberg Markets
Total Score: 40.1
GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 22.3%
Inflation Rate: 4.7%
Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 57.3%
Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 130
Source: Bloomberg Markets
Total Score: 42.1
GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 17.5%
Inflation Rate: 3.1%
Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 43.1%
Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 48
Source: Bloomberg Markets
Total Score: 42.9
GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 19.9%
Inflation Rate: 4.9%
Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 43.9%
Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 39
Source: Bloomberg Markets
Total Score: 43.0
GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 31.3%
Inflation Rate: 5.3%
Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 28.8%
Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 94
Source: Bloomberg Markets
Total Score: 44.4
GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 22.3%
Inflation Rate: 5.0%
Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 30.0%
Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 87
Source: Bloomberg Markets
Total Score: 47.1
GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 21.2%
Inflation Rate: 2.5%
Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 54.2%
Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 55
Source: Bloomberg Markets
Total Score: 48.4
GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 21.9%
Inflation Rate: 3.0%
Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 29.2%
Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 45
Source: Bloomberg Markets
Total Score: 49.1
GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 31.3%
Inflation Rate: 4.6%
Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 20.0%
Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 128
Source: Bloomberg Markets
Total Score: 49.9
GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 26.6%
Inflation Rate: 6.5%
Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 11.6%
Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 112
Source: Bloomberg Markets
Total Score: 50.8
GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 24.2%
Inflation Rate: 3.0%
Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 12.9%
Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 37
Source: Bloomberg Markets
Total Score: 51.0
GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 21.2%
Inflation Rate: 5.4%
Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 36.3%
Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 71
Source: Bloomberg Markets
Total Score: 51.4
GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 21.8%
Inflation Rate: 2.5%
Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 54.6%
Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 12
Source: Bloomberg Markets
Total Score: 53.8
GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 21.1%
Inflation Rate: 2.0%
Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 45.5%
Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 65
Source: Bloomberg Markets
Total Score: 58.1
GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 27.4%
Inflation Rate: 2.1%
Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 17.2%
Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 43
Source: Bloomberg Markets
Total Score: 58.7
GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 25.9%
Inflation Rate: 2.7%
Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 49.4%
Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 18
Source: Bloomberg Markets
Total Score: 67.4
GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 22.9%
Inflation Rate: 2.9%
Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 27.3%
Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 8
Source: Bloomberg Markets
Total Score: 77.5
GDP Growth,
2013-2017: 45.9%
Inflation Rate: 3.0%
Gov't Debt As
% of GDP: 14.9%
Ease of Doing
Business, Rank: 91
Source: Bloomberg Markets
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.