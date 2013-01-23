New Bloomberg Poll Shows How Crazy Bullish Investors Are Getting

Bloomberg just wrapped up its quarterly survey of global investors. According to Bloomberg’s Rich Miller & Simon Kennedy, investors are the most optimistic on the prospect for stocks relative to other asset classes since 2009, when the survey began.



Below are a few of the results from the survey.

53 per cent of investors polled expect stocks to be the outperformers in 2013:

However, only 53 per cent of investors consider the U.S. economy to be in a state where it is “improving.”

Still, according to investors, the U.S. offers the best opportunities when compared to the world’s other major economies:

Finally, fears of a Greek debt default seem to have faded as euro-area volatility has become muted:

The results from the survey confirm a few other indications of investor bullishness we’ve seen in January. Two weeks ago, we saw investors stage one of the biggest pushes into equities of all time.

A Citi analyst even compared the recent rally in stocks to the rallies that led into the market highs of 2000 and 2007.

Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are near unanimous in predicting that U.S. stocks will advance around 10 per cent this year, and Mohamed El-Erian seems poised to declare the “new normal” that has characterised the post-crash economic environment over.

In short, everyone seems to be coming around to the same view.

