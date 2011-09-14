PLAN REJECTED: Obama's Approval Rating Falls To All Time Low

The big speech that was supposed to save Barack Obama’s presidency was a flop, according to a new Bloomberg poll.



Obama’s approval rating stands at 45 per cent, the lowest point of his presidency, with a growing number of independents jumping ship.

62 per cent disapprove of his handling of the economy, up 9 in six months.

Only 36 per cent approve of his job creation efforts; 30 per cent approve of how he’s handled the budget deficit; 39 per cent approve of how he’s handled health care.

These rating all represent lows for his presidency.

