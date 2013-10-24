WATCH: Jim Chanos Blows A Hand Of Poker And David Einhorn Gets Nasty At The Table

Tonight at 9pm, Bloomberg TV airs a secret charity poker game between six of the biggest hedge fund managers in the game, and one takeaway is — everyone’s a loser sometimes, even billionaires.

Take the clip below, for instance. Legendary short seller Jim Chanos blows his hand while David Einhorn — normally an even-tempered kind of guy — plays rough with his peers.

Another lesson: You never now how people are going to act once they get some cards in their hands.

Steve Kuhn (Pine River Investments), John Rogers (Ariel Investments), Mario Gabelli (Gabelli Asset Management), and Bill Perkins (Skylar Capital) also join Chanos and Einhorn at the table. Bloomberg TV’s Trish Regan hosts.

Check out the clip below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

