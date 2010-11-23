Bloomberg Signs Up Tech/Econ Dude Paul Kedrosky To Exclusive Deal

Bloomberg has locked up popular tech and econ pundit Paul Kedrosky to a three year deal, the financial news company tells us.



Kedrosky will be showing up on TV, on Bloomberg.com, in BusinessWeek, and in the Bloomberg terminal. He will still have some of his writing appear at Paul.Kedrosky.com. Bloomberg will be selling ads for his site, and they will split the revenue.

Previously, Kedrosky had a limited deal with CNBC. He says he’s fine with leaving CNBC. He thinks people are too busy in finance to watch TV, anyway.

Bloomberg says it will look at signing up more personalities like Kedrosky in the future.

Here’s a mini Q&A we did with Kedrosky over email:

BI: Why did you decide to join Bloomberg?

PK: Money, data, scale, and a more global platform, without having to change much of what I’m doing anyway. And it helps that I’m paid out in yuan. Kidding — mostly.

BI: What do you think of being on Bloomberg TV versus CNBC?

PK: I think both CNBC and Bloomberg are trying to do things differently, but the reality is that TV doesn’t have much juice in the Age of Google/Twitter. It takes much less time to read something than to watch it, which matters — especially in finance.

BI: Are you more excited about writing for Bloomberg or being on TV?

PK: Writing. While I’m happy to do some TV, if I never did another guest spot in an dodecabox I’m totally fine with that.

BI: How will you split your time between Bloomberg and your site?

PK: We have structured it so that it’s transparent. I get to do both, the content flows back and forth, and readers shouldn’t really notice the difference — other than maybe my graphs are better and the data is fresher.

Don’t Miss: OFFICE TOUR: Behind The Scenes At Bloomberg TV

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.