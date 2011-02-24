Bloomberg Outlaws Smoking In New York City Public Spaces

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg signed into law Tuesday a measure that prohibits smoking in many outdoor areas in the city.



Beginning May 23, smoking in New York City’s parks and pedestrian plazas will be illegal and violators will be subject to a $50 fine.

The ban covers Central Park, Times Square, and many other popular tourist areas.

The new rule will be enforced by the New York City Parks Department who said they will offer one warning before issuing a ticket.

Not everyone is pleased with the ban; Audrey Silk, director of New York Citizens Lobbying Against Smoker Harassment, said that her group plans to organised an outdoor “smoke-in” on May 23 to protest the law.

Source: Reuters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.