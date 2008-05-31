Bloomberg On Second Crane Collapse: Economic Growth Good; Killing People Bad

The New York Post writes: This morning’s crane collapse, the second this year, is “unacceptable and intolerable,” said Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who promised to beef up safety and determine what happened.



“Every time there’s a major thing we always say, ‘We’re going to do an investigation,'” he said on WABC-AM. “The real issue is, do you learn something and then change things? Or is it just, this is a way to stall by saying we’re going to do an investigation. We’re not going to stall.

“We did have something we did after the last one. I will be, you can rest assured, spending most of the rest of the day finding out was that enough? And in some cases it may just be that a piece of steel breaks and, you know, there’s nothing you could have ever done about it but that’s not a good comfort if somehow are you going to explain to somebody who’s dead, their relatives, that oh, you know, accidents happen. That’s not a good answer.” Read more from The New York Post.

