Check Out Pictures Of Bloomberg's Spectacular Offices (That They've Already Outgrown!)

Bloomberg LP, the most successful tech company ever started in New York City, announced that it is leasing more than 400,000 square feet of additional office space at 120 Park Avenue in New York to accommodate its mind-boggling growth.



The company employs 11,000 people around the world, and more than 6,500 people in New York, up 1,805 employees since 2008.

Bloomberg expects to begin occupying the new offices in late 2011 after renovations.

We can only imagine how spectacular the place will be — earlier this year, Business Insider toured Bloomberg’s gorgeous headquarters at 731 Lexington Ave. in New York, where they occupied floors 1-29 of the 55 story building.

Photo were taken — the new offices have a lot to live up to.

Come with us on a tour of Bloomberg’s headquarters →

