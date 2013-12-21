Mayor Bloomberg Took The First Ride On NYC's New Subway Extension Today

Mayor Michael Bloomberg and other officials took the first ride on the extended portion of the 7 Subway line this morning, marking a milestone in the development of New York City’s Far West Side.

Although the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which controls the subway system, is run by the state, the $US2.4 billion extension was funded by the City. Work began in 2007.

There’s work left to do on the signal and power systems, and the extension should open to the public in the summer of 2014.

Bloomberg championed the project and pushed for development of the West Side, according to NY1. He leaves office at the end of the month, so this was his best shot at a celebratory ride.

The 7 train currently runs from Flushing, Queens, into Manhattan, and stops at Times Square. The extension will bring it to a new station at 34th Street and 11th Avenue.

That will make it easier to get to the Jacob Javits Convention Center and Hudson Yards, a $15 billion, 45-block complex of mixed-use residential and commercial buildings currently under construction.

Here’s how the project looked back in June 2013:

