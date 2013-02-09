Bloomberg Stayed At One of Prince Charles' Estates And He Did Not Care For It

Photo: AP Photo
Michael Bloomberg has very close ties to London. The New York Times has a great feature out this morning on just how close now that he’s building an impressive building for Bloomberg LP there.For several years the NYC Mayor has had a $20 million residence in the city, donated to its charities, met with its celebrities and politicians, and even befriended royalty.
In fact, the NYT reports, Bloomberg was even a guest at Prince Charles’ estate in Scotland. Pretty impressive right? Not for the billionaire Mayor of NYC. He’d rather sleep on his private jet.
Even the Royal Family was in his sights. Mr. Bloomberg once spent a night at Prince Charles’s home in Scotland, known as Birkhall. The mayor, who keeps luxurious homes himself, later told an aide to Mr. Johnson he had been unimpressed: “Won’t stay there again,” he said, of the vast estate.
Mr. Bloomberg has held parties at his two-story apartment on exclusive Cadogan Square, although his mayoralty makes it hard to spend a lot of time there: Bermuda is a two-hour flight, but a trip to London would leave him less than prepared in an emergency. Nowadays, he often spends less than 24 hours at a time in London, preferring to sleep on his private jet.
The royal treatment — not enough for a man who rides the subway every day.
