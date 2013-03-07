Niall Ferguson: Paul Krugman's Style Of Debate Suggests He May Have Been Traumatized As A Child

Paul Krugman has been charging hard of late at people he believes espouse particularly dangerous economic recipes.



It’s elicited some equal and opposite responses.

Bloomberg’s Sara Eisen reached out to author and global thinker Niall Ferguson, who had this to say about the New York Times columnist and Princeton Nobel laureate (emphasis ours):

In my view Paul Krugman has done fundamental damage to the quality of public discourse on economics. He can be forgiven for being wrong, as he frequently is–though he never admits it. He can be forgiven for relentlessly and monotonously politicizing every issue. What is unforgivable is the total absence of civility that characterises his writing. His inability to debate a question without insulting his opponent suggests some kind of deep insecurity perhaps the result of a childhood trauma. It is a pity that a once talented scholar should demean himself in this way.

UPDATE: Krugman has responded to Ferguson, here.

Here’s the full footage of Eisen’s report from earlier:

