It's Clear That The Bloomberg Layoffs Aren't Just In The Sports And Lifestyle Sections

Talking Biz News has a

list of journalists that have been laid off by Bloomberg News, and contrary to reports, the list doesn’t just include reporters in sections like sports and lifestyle.

This weekend the New York Post reported that the company would lay off 50-100 reporters on Monday.

And while we haven’t don’t know the exact numbers, it’s clear that some hard news hitters have gotten the boot.

Like Elliot Blair Smith, who was an investigative and projects reporter, Rich Jaroslovsky was a technology columnist and reviewer for Bloomberg News and Bloomberg Businessweek, Tim Homan covered Congress for Bloomberg in Washington, D.C, and Charles R. Babcock was an editor on the projects & investigations team at Bloomberg News.

Not a soft news person among them.

For a longer list at Talking Biz News, head here>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.