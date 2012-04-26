Bloomberg TV's Head Markets Geek Shares His favourite Terminal Trick And The Best Part Of Being A Nerd

Photo: Bloomberg

If you’re like us, you spend every day staring at multiple screens, hungry for what the news of the day is going to serve up, especially when it comes to markets.At Bloomberg, Josh Lipton plays a huge hand in serving that news to you — he’s the markets editor, responsible for what’s going to be covered that day, and how.



Not only that, but lately, you may recognise Lipton’s face from a few hits on TV throughout the day.

The California native started out thinking he was going to be a professor, so after graduating from Colgate in 1997, he headed to the London School of Economics. Eventually, though, he figured a masters degree in Political Theory was good enough, came back home, and attended the Columbia School of Journalism instead.

Then there were stints at Forbes and Minyanville where he learned to write for investors and traders alike. But that’s in the past. What matters now are his 5:00 am wake-up calls that lead to the 10-12 hour days at Bloomberg TV.

“We have so many resources at Bloomberg,” Lipton told Business Insider. “We have Bloomberg analysts that forecast dividend changes for 7,000 securities at all times. In 2011 they had an 84% accuracy rate.”

Jealous?

That resource has turned into a weekly segment with Erik Schtazker on dividend changes, and into Lipton’s favourite Bloomberg command (BDVD, if you want to try it out).

Lipton started doing TV spots himself this January, when Betty Liu (of In The Loop fame) and her producer asked him to do a segment. He’s been popping up consistently ever since, interviewing some of his favourite figures in economics, like Barry Knapp, Mike Darda, and Laszlo Birinyi.

“The best part of being a market nerd is reading smart strategists and finding new angles,” said Lipton. “You’re always learning.”

Good. We’re happy for you Josh, now tell us everything you know.

