Bloomberg Mulls Charging $1,000 A Year For Parts Of Its Site

Bloomberg LP is mulling plans to charge for access to parts of its website, as well as parts of newly acquired BusinessWeek’s website.



Bloomberg is considering charging $1,000 a year for access to stories about certain topics, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Bloomberg would have to make the subscription worth it, which means it has to include faster news, and more data. As it is now, the stories don’t hit the web until several minutes after they hit Bloomberg terminals.

Over at BusinessWeek, there’s talk of charging $100 per year for access to deeper information on certain topics, MediaWeek reports. The majority of the site will remain free, though.

It looks like Bloomberg wants to mimic the Economist, creating something like the Economist Intelligence Unit. Other plans for BusinessWeek include doubling the story output, printing on thicker paper, and increasing global coverage.

