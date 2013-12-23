A Bloomberg TV Host Gifted Bitcoin On Air And It Immediately Got Stolen

Bloomberg TV ‘milkywaymasta’ used this image to digitally mug Bloomberg’s Adam Johnson.

Bloomberg TV’s Matt Miller is currently experiencing the “12 Days Of Bitcoin,” a series for the business news television station.

On Friday, Miller learned an important lesson. It was an experience that everyone should remember before they start moving their money into the digital currency.

While on air, Miller surprised Bloomberg anchors Adam Johnson and Trish Regan each with $US20 worth of Bitcoin.

But as Johnson received the paper gift, he briefly exposed the QR code (see above). This act was effectively like sharing a bank account and PIN number.

Immediately, someone lifted the QR code and stole the $US20.

This morning, Miller reported that he had engaged the thief — someone who goes by “milkywaymasta” — on Reddit.

Here’s “milkywaymasta”:

I was watching bloomberg where they are doing the “12 days of bitcoin”. The guy that is hosting the series gave bitcoin gift certificates to the other two hosts. One of them opens up the certificate to reveal QR code of the private key. They then proceeded to show a closeup of the QR code in glorious HD for about 10 seconds. Hilarious. … I took it, it was only $US20 worth. It was exhilarating nevertheless. I’ll send it back once Matt gives me a new address since someone else can sweep the old one. A segment on Bitcoin security and the importance of NOT showing the private key and also BIP0038 (Password Encrypted Private Keys) Wallets will be more than enough compensation. Blockchain confirmation and Public key of where i sent the bitcoin.

Miller, however, is done with this person. Here’s Miller: “so freaking classic but also a GREAT lesson in bitcoin security! you can keep the $US20 — well earned.”

As long as there are no laws in place for such thefts, one could probably argue that the money was indeed “earned.”

Regardless, a great lesson.

Here’s the Redditors statement and Miller’s response from the Reddit thread:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.