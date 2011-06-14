Bloomberg Markets Magazine Taking On Competitors With '50 Most Influential People' Issue

Following in the footsteps of Time, Forbes, and us, Bloomberg Markets has announced a new franchise in its push to become as popular as its sister publication Bloomberg Businessweek.



In a cover story scheduled for October, Ad Week reports that the magazine will rank “the world’s 50 most influential people.”

The issue will accompany a summit at The Morgan Library in New York City in September.

Publisher Michael Dukmejian describes the list as “a combination of business leaders, government leaders, financial leaders, economists, analysts, and everyone in between, who run the world’s financial markets.”

Despite what seems to be a lower profile than its competitors, Bloomberg Markets‘ July issue is up 81% in pages (compared to last year) with new luxury advertisers on board.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.