The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: Bloomberg LP Office Tour

You might think of Bloomberg for its print or television arms, but Bloomberg LP is the most successful tech company ever started in New York City.
It generates billions of revenue every year; the vast majority comes from selling financial data through its ‘terminals,’ which are basically software, for $20,000 a year.
Bloomberg's headquarters is on Lexington Avenue in a building that is 55 stories high. The top half of the building, which is residential, has seen Beyonce, Johnny Damon, and Jack Welch as tenants.
If you're looking for Big Brotherish stuff at Bloomberg, you could note this sort of signage. As you wait for the elevator you're being told to eat vegetables. Other signs encourage exercise.
Step off the elevator on the 6th floor and you see Bloomberg terminal screens spinning around and around. It's quite hypnotic.
Mike Bloomberg is famous for sticking all his employees elbow to elbow with no cubicles in order to create a trading floor atmosphere.
The Bloomberg terminal is one of the biggest social networks in the world, as evidenced by all the messages being delivered across the platform.
Hey there! It's Bloomberg's CTO Shawn Edwards. He's in charge of the largest private network in the world, and it's his job to keep everything operating smoothly on the back end.
The two screen terminal logo. Behind there is a conference room. All the conference rooms in Bloomberg have glass walls for people to see into.
Bloomberg has little closets located at various spots throughout the office. They're kind of like grade school cubbies.
Our favourite thing in Bloomberg by far is the curved escalator. There are only two in the world. Also, you can see some of the TV studios in the background.
