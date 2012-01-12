The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: Bloomberg LP Office Tour

You might think of Bloomberg for its print or television arms, but Bloomberg LP is the most successful tech company ever started in New York City.



It generates billions of revenue every year; the vast majority comes from selling financial data through its ‘terminals,’ which are basically software, for $20,000 a year.

